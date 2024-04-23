Pakistani participant delight in cultural spectacle at Weifang Kite Festival

BEIJING: In a vibrant celebration of tradition and artistry, the 41st Weifang International Kite Festival has captivated visitors from around the globe.

Foreign participants have been left in awe as they witness the colorful skies of Weifang, China, adorned with intricate kites of all shapes and sizes.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s Muhammad Ibadullah Khan from Pakistan participated in the festival and told the reporter that the festival’s rich history and significance in Chinese culture have also left a lasting impression on international guests, fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of kite-making and flying.

Through workshops and demonstrations, many foreigners have had the opportunity to learn about the intricate techniques behind crafting these magnificent kites.

“Weifang is believed to be the birthplace of kites. Nowadays, more than 70% of kites worldwide are exported from here,” he added.

A foreign expert from the USA said that the festival, known for being the largest of its kind worldwide, has drawn enthusiasts and spectators alike, offering a unique blend of cultural immersion and entertainment.

He and other foreign attendees have expressed their delight at the breathtaking displays, showcasing the craftsmanship and creativity of local kite makers.

“We are amazed by the skill and creativity on display here in Weifang. It’s truly a mesmerizing experience to witness the kites soaring against the backdrop of the picturesque landscape,” said Mike, a visitor from the United States.

Muhammad Ali from Egypt said that this festival serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional art forms in a modern world.

Foreigners have found themselves immersed in the beauty and wonder of the Festival, forging unforgettable memories and connections with the local community.

With each kite that takes to the sky, the festival not only showcases the artistic prowess of its participants but also serves as a reminder of the power of shared experiences to bridge cultural divides and unite people from all corners of the globe.

It is worth mentioning that in 1984, the first Weifang International Kite Festival was successfully held. Every spring, a kite-themed carnival event is held here.

This year marks the 41st edition, and friends from more than 30 countries and regions around the world come to participate.