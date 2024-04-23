Govt to re-constitute committee on issue of missing persons: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the incumbent government was committed efforts to address the long standing issue of missing persons and was going to re-constitute the committee on it.

This was stated by him while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar here on Tuesday.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that 10,200 cases of missing persons were registered in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIoED) out of which around 8,000 case have been addressed.

He said that the former PDM led government formed a committee on the issue with the representation of all stakeholders including BAP party, PMQ, JUI, PPP and others. Now the incumbent government was going to re-constitute the Parliamentary committee to continue its work on the subject.

Azam Nazeer said that the issue of missing persons was four decades old thus it couldn’t be resolved over the night. He said that the involvement of government institutions in the matter couldn’t be denied but no concrete evidence was ever produced before the committee in this regard.

He said that reports of missing persons were also not 100% correct every time. Two people were facing jail sentences in various cases while one was found among the attackers of Gawadar attack, he said.

The Pakistan army and people, Azam Nazeer said, have lost number of lives in the incidents of terrorism in the country. He said that there was a need to get a political solution along with the legal efforts, adding that if anyone was found involved in a crime he must be prosecuted.