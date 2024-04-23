Two shot dead in Turbat

TURBAT: Unidentified armed men gunned two people here on Tuesday and escaped the scene.

According to details, the incident took place in Dhank area of district Turbat where unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at two people.

As a result of firing, both people were killed on the spot and assailants fled the scene of crime.

Getting the information, heavy contingent of police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital postmortem.

A case was registered against unidentified attackers and investigation was kicked off.