PESHAWAR: A retired policeman was killed in firing of unidentified armed men on a shop here in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at a shop located in main Baghbanan area of Peshawar.

A retired policeman performing security duty was killed in the firing and attackers fled the scene.

Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registering into the incident and investigations were underway.