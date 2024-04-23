CTD kills terrorists involved in attacks on Customs officials killed in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Tuesday that they successfully neutralized at least eight terrorists implicated in assaults targeting Customs officials in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Jahanzaib, one of the most-wanted terrorists, was among those eliminated during the operation conducted on Monday in the KP district, as stated by the CTD.

The deceased terrorists, as per the statement, were also linked to extortion, assaults on security personnel, and targeted killings.

The CTD indicated that the terrorists had been operating within the district with intentions to disrupt peace.

“The escape routes of the terrorists were effectively blocked,” stated the CTD, raising concerns about potential accomplices within the local population.

The agency affirmed its commitment to taking stringent action against any individuals aiding terrorists.

The recent attack near York Toll Plaza in DI Khan resulted in the tragic deaths of two Customs officials, with four others sustaining injuries, marking yet another violent incident following a similar attack on April 18 in Daraban tehsil, where six people, including five Customs officials, lost their lives.

According to statistics from the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, regions most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

The Q1 2024 Security Report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) highlighted that KP and Balochistan provinces accounted for over 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks in the country, encompassing terrorism incidents and security forces operations. Specifically, KP recorded 51% and Balochistan 41% of all fatalities during this period, indicating relatively lower levels of violence in other regions.