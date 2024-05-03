Murder suspect ‘ate man’s eyeballs, ears’ after killing him

In a gruesome incident, a murder suspect has been accused of killing another man at a bus stop before allegedly eating parts of his face.

As per details, the Las Vegas police were alerted to an incident where a man had reportedly tackled another man to the ground at around 5 am on Sunday on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, according to arrest documents.

About 45 minutes later, police received a chilling call from a witness who claimed a man was on top of another man at a bus stop, seemingly “eating” his face.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered 29-year-old Colin Czech kneeling next to the victim with “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing,” the documents revealed. Czech informed the police that he had been attacked by the man.

When police arrived, the victim was found “unresponsive and bleeding from the head”. The victim, later identified as Kenneth Brown, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. Mr Brown was found missing an eye and had a large gash in part of his head, the documents detailed.

Czech, who is homeless, was reportedly “was going in and out of consciousness” while under police custody, according to the charging documents. He confessed to using his teeth to “to eat [the man’s] eyeballs and ears,” the documents stated.

Czech told officers he had been awake “for five days straight” because something was “possessing him.”

Czech has been charged with murder and remained hospitalised during his scheduled appearance at Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday. His next court hearing is set for Wednesday at 8.30 am.