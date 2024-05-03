Palestinian journalists earn UNESCO press prize for courageous reporting

Palestinian journalists covering the fresh wave of violence from Israel after October 7 in Gaza have been awarded the world press freedom prize by UNESCO on Thursday, AFP reported. Praises have come for Palestinian journalists from all over the world, with names like Motaz Azaiza, Plestia Alaqad and Bisan Owda, among others, drawing admiration for their daring coverage.

“In these times of darkness and hopelessness, we wish to share a strong message of solidarity and recognition to those Palestinian journalists who are covering this crisis in such dramatic circumstances,” said Mauricio Weibel, chair of the international jury of media professionals. “As humanity, we have a huge debt to their courage and commitment to freedom of expression.”

Audrey Azoulay, director general at the UN organisation for education, science and culture, said the prize paid “tribute to the courage of journalists facing difficult and dangerous circumstances”. According to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 97 members of the press have been killed since Israel unleashed its brutal military operation in October, 92 of whom were Palestinians.

As per Palestine’s health ministry, Israel’s retaliatory offensive after October 7 has killed at least 34,596 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. According to Al Jazeera, a recent report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) made alarming projections regarding the economic repercussions of Israeli brutality in Gaza.

The report indicates that Israel’s military assault has dealt a significant blow to economic growth in the occupied Palestinian territories, with potentially devastating consequences if the violence persists.

According to the UNDP, if Israeli aggression continues unabated, economic output in the region could contract by as much as one-third in 2024 compared to pre-war estimates. This downturn would exacerbate existing challenges and plunge more Palestinians into poverty.

The report highlights the potential for poverty rates to skyrocket, with projections suggesting that over 60 percent of the population could be living below the poverty line if Israel’s military operation drags on for nine months. This dire situation would result in an additional 1.86 million people falling into poverty, compounding the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.