PIA crew returns lost belongings to passenger

KARACHI: The crew aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Saturday returned a luggage bag, containing valuables, to a passenger who arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from London.

The passenger, whose identity was not disclosed, left the bag in the boarding lounge from where the staff picked it up and handed it over to her after necessary procedure.

The bag of the woman — who boarded the flight from London and was travelling to Peshawar via Karachi — carried British currency, jewellery and other valuables.

This is not the first time the airline crew have returned lost valuables to the travellers.

Previously, a PIA staffer returned a bag containing gold ornaments, foreign currency, a laptop and other valuables to the owner at Jinnah airport.