Bilawal reiterates offer for peace talks to India, urges neighbour to act on shared responsibility in counter-terrorism efforts

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday again extended an olive branch to India, urging the neighboring country to forge a partnership with Pakistan to pursue peace and jointly combat terrorism.

Speaking at the international conference titled “Pakistan Fighting War for the World against Terrorism” at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan was not seeking to engage with India as adversaries but as neighbors who share a collective responsibility to combat extremism.

“Pakistan is ready to forge a historic, phenomenal partnership with India to jointly combat terror,” Bilawal said. “Not as adversaries playing a zero-sum game but as neighbors who share a moral and civilizational obligation to save a billion souls from the plague of extremism.”

He further called for resolving all outstanding disputes between the two countries, including the Kashmir issue and the water crisis. “Let us resolve Kashmir in accordance with the aspirations of the people. Let us end the weaponization of water. And instead, let us build peace as mighty as the Himalayas,” he urged, adding, “Let us return to our shared traditions grounded not in hatred but the ancient soil of the Indus Valley civilization.”

The former foreign minister’s comments come as part of his continued efforts to push for dialogue between Pakistan and India, particularly over the Kashmir issue. “Terrorists have no religion or borders,” he said, addressing the ongoing tension between the two countries. “India must come to the table, talk to us, and resolve Kashmir. Peace in the region cannot be achieved without resolving core disputes.”

Bilawal’s remarks also focused on the global nature of terrorism, which, he said, must be defeated for a sustainable future. He acknowledged the growing threat posed by digital propaganda, which complicates counter-extremism efforts.

“Pakistan is not drifting through the storm of terrorism. We are steering the vessel,” he said. “We are still fighting because the alternative is surrender. And surrender is not a word in Pakistan’s dictionary.”

He underscored that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for its counterterrorism efforts, both in human and economic losses. Citing the increasing violence, Bilawal pointed out that 2024 had been the deadliest year in a decade, with 685 service members martyred in 444 separate attacks.

Bilawal also praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their role in combating terrorism, noting their success in dismantling terror networks over the past two decades. He specifically mentioned military operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, which have successfully broken the back of Al-Qaeda networks and driven the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from its strongholds.

“Over the past two decades, Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by iron-willed citizens, have broken the backs of Al-Qaeda networks, dismantled so-called caliphates such as Daesh, and driven the TTP from the fortress to the fox hills,” Bilawal stated.

Furthermore, he highlighted the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s return to power has contributed to an increase in cross-border terrorism. He noted a 40% rise in terrorist attacks on Pakistan since the Taliban’s takeover. “The Taliban regime promised stability but delivered a surge in militant attacks on Pakistani soil and a sanctuary for TTP and BLA,” he said.

He urged the Taliban to uphold the Doha Agreement, prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan, and stop the flow of arms and fighters across the border. “We saved Kabul. Sovereignty confers duty. Stop the exodus of fighters, choke the traffic of arms, and honor the blood price of the Doha accord,” he remarked.

In his speech, Bilawal stressed the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism, with equitable burden sharing. He called for structured investment in counterterrorism and counterviolent extremism, modern technology, and weaponry. “No counterinsurgency has achieved victory without first winning hearts and minds,” he said.

He also addressed domestic challenges, stating, “There is no constitutional right to weaponize religion. If the world demands we outlaw militias, it must also demand that people live free from collective punishment.”

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded by reiterating his call for dialogue and cooperation, not only between Pakistan and India but also within the international community. He urged that the world must recognize the collective nature of terrorism and support Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against extremism.

“We have fought and won the most expensive counterterrorism campaign in modern history. After our removal from the FATF gray list, Pakistan stands among the most serious counterterrorism states. It is time India recognize this transformation, not as a concession but as an opportunity,” he said.