Diplomats meet in Islamabad as OIC session begins

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural session of the two-day summit of the Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began here Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan joined the gathering of the foreign ministers of the Muslim world at the session held at the Parliament House.

As the session started, the national anthem of Pakistan was played on the occasion.

The verses from the Quran were recited. A short video of the OIC journey was screened on the occasion highlighting Muslim unity as key to success.

In his speech, Nigeria Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou, who chaired the 47th session of the OIC-CFM, focused on the objectives of the bloc and emphasised the need for collaborated efforts to address the common challenges.

He handed over the chair of the 48th session of the OIC-CFM to Pakistan represented by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier, Qureshi received the visiting foreign ministers on their arrival at the Parliament House.

The session coincides with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s independence.

On March 23, the visiting ministers will visit the Pakistan Day military parade venue and witness the capability of Pakistan’s armed forces and the traditional floats of all the provinces, reflecting the national unity.

The summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Many African issues will also be on the summit’s agenda, including the situation in Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and other regions during the summit.

Pakistan has a proud history of hosting major OIC events including Summits and CFM meetings. The country hosted the second OIC summit in Lahore in February 1974.

A so-called extraordinary summit was held in Islamabad in 1997 on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations of Pakistan’s independence.

Pakistan also hosted the OIC CFMs on four occasions — second session in December 1970, 11th in May 1980, 21st in April 1993 and the 34th session in May 2007. The first and the 17th Extraordinary Sessions of the OIC-CFM were held in Islamabad in January 1980 and December 2021, respectively.

Previous articleFour militants, two soldiers dead in Bajaur shootout: ISPR
Staff Report

