Man arrested over murder of Hindu girl

KARACHI: Sindh police Tuesday arrested a man for his purported involvement in the murder of a young Hindu girl from Rohri city of Sukkur District.

Pooja Kumari, 18, was killed late on Monday when she resisted Wahid Lashari’s bid to abduct her.

The police said Lashari, along with unidentified accomplices, barged into Kumari’s residence and attempted to kidnap her but shot her dead for putting up resistance.

During the preliminary investigation, Lashari confessed to killing Kumari, police said.

The brazen, brutal nature of the killing, in the centre of the city, has triggered outrage on social media.

A case has been registered against Lashari and other suspects on the complaint of Kumari’s father.