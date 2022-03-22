Opposition will ‘clean bowl’ Imran, declares Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to descend from the hills of Banigala and listen to the grievances of people.

During a media talk after appearing before an accountability court in Lahore, Shehbaz, who is also a vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), asked the prime minister to go to the public and know firsthand what the public thought of him.

“Now the same ‘voice of conscience’ has caused Imran Khan to have sleepless nights,” said Shehbaz, before criticising him for saying the marriages of the children of defecting MPs would not take place.

“Every parliamentarian has the constitutional right to vote,” he said and lambasted the prime minister for “hurling threats” at the elected members of the Parliament.

“Political leaders care for the public. But you will flee into Banigala,” Shehbaz stated.

“The nation gave you [Khan] four years. Did you build five million houses [as promised]? Did you provide 10 million jobs?” he questioned.

“You [Khan] ask from Shehbaz Sharif about money laundering despite the fact you have got no evidence,” he added.

Shehbaz also blamed the prime minister for regularising the illegal encroachments in Banigala and added: “You used to boast so loudly in the past. Now, you are in the grip of God’s wrath.”

He maintained that the nation could not bear Imran Khan anymore, adding that the no-confidence motion would clinch a thumping victory.

“When our long march arrives in Islamabad, we will show you how a big public meeting is held,” he said.

He also flayed that the President House had become an “ordinance factory”. “You have played your innings. Now the opposition will clean bowl you.”