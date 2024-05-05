Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Epaper_24-05-5 KHI
Must Read
PML-N’s Senator terms ‘independents’ election as senators continuation of hybrid regime
ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Saturday described the “election of independent candidates as senators,” including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the “continuation...