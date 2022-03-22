NATIONAL

Four militants, two soldiers dead in Bajaur shootout: ISPR

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani army personnel patrol the streets following an attack by Taliban gunmen on a school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. Taliban insurgents killed at least 130 people, most of them children, after storming an army-run school in one of Pakistan's bloodiest ever attacks. AFP PHOTO / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Militants armed with assault rifles attacked security forces in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghanistan border late Monday, triggering a shootout that martyred two soldiers, three civilians and killed four insurgents, the army said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bajaur which is a former militant stronghold.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the three civilians were killed by militant fire.

The statement said the army was “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and (that) such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve.”

The northwestern tribal regions, which share a lengthy porous border with Afghanistan, for years served as a safe haven for militants until the military carried out massive operations to try to clear the area. That forced the militants to escape into Afghanistan or hide in other areas near the border.

But such militant attacks on troops have continued in recent years in the region.

Monitoring Report

