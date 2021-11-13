Opinion

Blasts go on

Blasts in Bajaur and Quetta raise disturbing questions

By Editorial
21
0

The blasts in  Quetta and Bajaur raise disturbing questions, particularly about the government’s talks with the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The purpose of such talks should have led to a cessation of such attacks, but it seems that they continue unabated. The terrorism that should have come to an end after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul, is continuing. The situation has apparently become more complex, for the TTP are not the only ones perpetrating terror. There are Baloch separatists on the loose, as well as other religious extremists, like the Islamic State-Khorasan. The latter is not even nominally under any sort of control of the Afghan Taliban, for it has carried out several bomb attacks there. Neither of these organisations has claimed responsibility for either of the attacks, but then, nor has anyone else.Both separatist and sectarian terrorists have been active in these areas in recent times, and it seems that this activity has not stopped.

Indeed, the readiness, which some might see as anxiety, of the present government to talk to the Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan, and also with the TTP, may unsettle those groups it is not talking to. Other groups might have gotten the message that it is essential to get away with as many atrocities as possible to persuade the state to talk. After all, the TLP has killed several policemen in its protests, while the TTP has not only claimed the APS Peshawar massacre, but also such high-profile assassinations as that of ex-PM Benazir Bhutto. At the same time, the holding, or progress, of talks is likely to tempt other groups to run amok The intelligence agencies have not been.doing their real job, haring off instead into domestic politics. They should be stopping such episodes from happening.

- Advertisement -

The USA talked to the Taliban before withdrawing, but that should not be any sort of example. The USA and its NATO allies were foreign occupiers who had a homeland to retreat to. The Pakistan government has no such place. The kind of talks going on are not supposed to represent a complete surrender by the government. It should remember that it is not like the USA and NATO forces, but like the Ghani government, which only talked a little, and that too merely about handing over its capital.

Previous articleOut of control smog
Next articlePeople who become a burden
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Lahore has been rated the most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 500 and more. That means the...
Read more
Comment

Chittagong-Ranong connectivity could boost SAARC-ASEAN trade if connected to Gwadar and Chabahar

Bangladesh and Thailand are very old friends. The two countries are connected by the Bay of Bengal and by sea. Bangladesh and Thailand should...
Read more
Comment

People who become a burden

“Pity the nation that is full of beliefs and empty of religion. Pity the nation that wears a cloth it does not weave and eats...
Read more
Editorials

Out of control smog

As the temperature has started to drop with winter around the corner, the air quality in Punjab has also dropped precipitously, with the more...
Read more
Comment

Ulema on Domestic Violence

Sir, I fail to understand the opposition by our Ulema to domestic violence, which is a crime. Their argument is as ludicrous as the...
Read more
Comment

The unattainable beauty standards in the age of social media

Any person having a physique would probably have been the subject of displeasing societal prejudices at some point in her life. This unspecific judgment...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Shortages of sugar

The government fixed the official price of sugar at Rs90 per kg, however, in the market, sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg....

Chittagong-Ranong connectivity could boost SAARC-ASEAN trade if connected to Gwadar and Chabahar

People who become a burden

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.