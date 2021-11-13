Opinion

Out of control smog

No meaningful measures to address crisis taken

By Editorial
13
0

As the temperature has started to drop with winter around the corner, the air quality in Punjab has also dropped precipitously, with the more densely populated capital of Lahore registering an AQI peaking at700 yesterday, currently the highest in the world, and consistently above 500 for the fourth consecutive day. One could argue that these numbers are perhaps inflated as they are being recorded by devices placed at various locations in the city and their accuracy can be questioned, yet no one can deny what is visible to the naked eye; a thick layer of smog in the air that reduces visibility and confirms that the air is unhealthy to breathe. That this is an annual occurrence with no reduction over the years, rather an increase in its intensity, confirms that the Punjab government is not only incapable of handling the crisis but has accepted smog as an unsolvable problem. Rather than developing a comprehensive strategy on how to deal with this dangerous health hazard, it seems the government expects the people of Lahore to simply accept this as something they have to learn to live with. Obligatory statements by the Punjab CM instructing “relevant departments to take effective measures” are meaningless and the setting up of a ‘smog monitoring cell’ is mere eyewash.

This is an unacceptable attitude towards a serious problem that requires experts to work in tandem with the government and come up with solutions. While some measures, such as controlling road emissions by shifting to electric vehicles, seem like a pipedream given the various challenges it poses, there are other more implementable restrictions that the government seems to be simply unaware of. Crop burning is rampant across the province this time of year and while it has been banned since 2018, there has been no letup, with farmers setting ablaze crop waste after the end of the harvest with impunity to avoid the high cost of getting rid of that waste through costly environmentally friendly methods.

- Advertisement -

Pakistan is currently facing multiple health crises. With the delta variant of the covid-19 virus easing off, dengue has wreaked havoc in Punjab, with hospitals full of patients and daily deaths rising. Smog is a toxic blend of smoke and fog entering one’s lungs throughout the day causing severe respiratory problems. Investment in better equipment to detect hotspots is only a small element of the challenge; unless there is willingness and determination in the government to address the problem and eliminate it, smog will continue to haunt Lahore for years to come.

Previous article‘Fake news’: Hasan Ali’s wife denies receiving online threats
Next articleBlasts go on
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Unemployed Doctors

In recent years, medical colleges have grown significantly in Pakistan. As of 2019, there were nearly 114 medical colleges — both in public and...
Read more
Letters

Shortages of sugar

The government fixed the official price of sugar at Rs90 per kg, however, in the market, sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg....
Read more
Comment

Lahore has been rated the most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 500 and more. That means the...
Read more
Comment

Chittagong-Ranong connectivity could boost SAARC-ASEAN trade if connected to Gwadar and Chabahar

Bangladesh and Thailand are very old friends. The two countries are connected by the Bay of Bengal and by sea. Bangladesh and Thailand should...
Read more
Comment

People who become a burden

“Pity the nation that is full of beliefs and empty of religion. Pity the nation that wears a cloth it does not weave and eats...
Read more
Comment

Blasts go on

The blasts in  Quetta and Bajaur raise disturbing questions, particularly about the government’s talks with the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The purpose of such...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Shortages of sugar

The government fixed the official price of sugar at Rs90 per kg, however, in the market, sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg....

Chittagong-Ranong connectivity could boost SAARC-ASEAN trade if connected to Gwadar and Chabahar

People who become a burden

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.