Rain expected to disrupt third T20 between Pakistan and England at Cardiff tomorrow

By News Desk

Intermittent showers are expected in Cardiff tomorrow (Tuesday) as Pakistan take on England in crucial third T20 match at Sophia Gardens.

As per the Met Office UK and BBC weather forecast, there is 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

The opening T20 of the series was washed out in Leeds due to persistent rain.

Pakistan lost the second T20 by 23 runs giving England a 1-0 lead.

The series is an important precursor for both sides who will then head to the Caribbean and USA for the T20 World Cup.

