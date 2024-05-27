Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘nakedness’ by Nigeria’s first lady

Meghan Markle has been criticized by Nigeria’s First Lady for her “nakedness” following her visit to the country.

The Duchess of Sussex recently traveled to Nigeria earlier this month for a three-day “faux royal tour” with her husband, Prince Harry.

During the “unforgettable” trip, Meghan, 42, made multiple outfit changes as she and the duke met with locals and leaders.

However, despite her efforts to maintain appearances – spending nearly £120k on jewelry and new clothes – the former actress’ fashion choices reportedly offended First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In a speech marking President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office, after the Sussexes had returned to the US, Tinubu made a pointed comment about Meghan.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu stated that girls and women in Nigeria “do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America” with their “nakedness.”

She added: “The message here is we have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress.

“They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful. You can see what they showcase on the stage, I said, ‘We are fashionable, we see what is going on’.

“We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.

“So we have to do something. Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.

“And they’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are.

“They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from.

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with.

“We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are.”

During the trip, Meghan wore several high-end brands, including Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra, and Johanna Ortiz.

Given the extreme levels of poverty in Nigeria, the American has faced criticism.