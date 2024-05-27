Temperature likely to soar past 40°C from May 29-31 in Karachi

KARACHI: The mercury in Karachi was expected to soar above 40°C between Wednesday and Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said.

During this time, the temperature could rise from 40 to 42°C, he said.

He further added that warm and dry winds might blow from the north-west for most of the day, while the sea winds were likely to resume in the evening.

The chief meteorologist said the temperature might drop in the first week of June from 35 to 37°C. However, he said, the weather was expected to remain hot and humid throughout the next month.

Weather expert Owais Hyder on Sunday predicted that this week in Karachi could be the “hottest week of the year”. He said the mercury could be between 40 to 42°C from Tuesday to Thursday.

“There is a possibility of an increase in heat intensity in the megalopolis next week,” the meteorologist had said.

Amid excessive hot weather, people have been advised to stay indoors and hydrated by consuming adequate amount of liquids to avoid heatstroke.

Extreme heat in the metropolis is often coupled with a deficit in power supply, with some areas experiencing up to 15 hours a day of loadshedding.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, which scientists have linked to climate change.

The fresh heat spell has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and it is forecast to prevail till the first week of June.