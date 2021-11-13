‘Fake news’: Hasan Ali’s wife denies receiving online threats

Samiya Arzoo says her family received ‘tonnes of support’ from Pakistan cricket fans following semi-final defeat

ISLAMABAD: Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Hasan Ali, has denied reports of any threats being hurled to her family online following Pakistan’s semi-final defeat against Australia during the T20 World Cup.

Having conceded 44 runs in four wicketless overs, Hasan had more disappointment to face in the dramatic closing stages of the see-saw match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Needing 22 runs off the second last over, Wade’s wild swing at Shaheen Afridi’s third ball sent a skier towards Hasan who spilled the catch on the leg-side. Wade responded by hitting three sixes in a row to complete an excellent chase against the tournament’s form side.

A section of Indian media and Twitter users claimed that Pakistani fans posted negative and abusive comments on Ali’s social media accounts, allegedly abusing the pacer on the basis of his faith and marrying an Indian woman. Thus, a battle of positive against negative remarks ensued on Pakistani Twitter.