Li urges China, Japan, ROK to reject external disruption

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) should strive to reject external disruption and stay committed to harmonious coexistence and mutual support.

Li made the remarks when attending the eighth business summit among China, Japan and the ROK together with ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Li said China, Japan and the ROK, geographically separated by a narrow strip of water, should be peaceful and friendly neighbors.

He urged the three sides to draw lessons from history and look to the future, conform to the will of the people of the three countries to live and work in peace and contentment, strive to eliminate external interference, and always live in harmony and uphold solidarity.

The deep economic integration of China, Japan and the ROK determines that the three countries should be close neighbors for joint development, regard each other as close partners and important opportunities on the road to development.

They must constantly explore the complementary advantages and cooperation growth points of the three economies to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results, Li added.