CPC leadership reviews measures to further energize central region, defuse financial risks

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership on Monday deliberated on policies and measures to accelerate the development of China’s central region in the new era and trial provisions concerning accountability for failing to prevent or defuse financial risks.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting urged efforts to make further major breakthroughs in speeding up the development of the central region, which consists of the provinces of Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

Encompassing a tenth of the nation’s land and roughly a quarter of its population, the region is an important base in terms of the country’s grain production, energy and raw materials, modern equipment manufacturing and high-tech industry and also serves as a comprehensive transportation hub.

The meeting urged sticking to innovation-driven development and enhancing original scientific and technological research to achieve breakthroughs.

Efforts must be made to develop new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions, accelerate the building of a modernized industrial system, boost the development of the real economy sector and increase its competitiveness, and coordinate efforts in promoting the upgrading of traditional industries while fostering emerging industries and industries of the future.

The meeting underlined efforts to develop a modernized transportation infrastructure system and facilitate the efficient, free and smooth flow of production factors.