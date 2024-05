The Rakhshan Bridge in the Panjgur district of Balochistan has been in a dilapidated state for long, posing a significant threat to the commuters. The bridge serves as a vital link between Panjgur city and many adjoining towns. Owing to its deteriorating condition, the bridge might actually cave in soon. The relevant authorities need to initiate repair work on the bridge without any further delay.

OSAMA KASHANI

PANJGUR