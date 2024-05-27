Opinion

Free books

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Approving billions of rupees annually for the provision of free books meant for government-run schools across Sindh is a praiseworthy effort. For the year 2024-25, the government has approved more than Rs2 billion, covering classes from nursery to matriculation. However, many deserving students remain deprived of such books as the process of book distribution has not been transparent and fair. As such, a huge number of books reach well-off students in private institutions. And this has been a great concern for the students. Such unfair practices should be stopped immediately by the government.

KASHIF HAJANO

KANDHKOT

