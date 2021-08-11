CITY

SHC extends bails of Durrani, Khuhro in NAB cases

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended until October 6 the pre-arrest bail of provincial Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a National Accountability Bureau reference pertaining to purportedly illegal appointments in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Lyari.

Durrani submitted a petition in the court against the probe into his alleged misuse of office.

During the hearing, a prosecutor for the dirty money watchdog told the high court that the agency had completed its investigation and it was forwarding its findings to NAB headquarters in Islamabad for approval.

He further said a reference against the speaker would be filed after getting a nod from the NAB chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal. He requested the court to give time to the agency for submission of its report until Iqbal’s approval.

At this, the court directed the agency to submit the report in the next hearing.

KHUHRO’S BAIL EXTENDED:

Meanwhile, the high court also extended the bail of PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro until September 28.

During the proceeding, Khuhro requested the court to direct the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

The NAB is investigating a probe into misappropriation of wheat stock in Sukkur allegedly by Khuhro. The agency is yet to submit its probe report to the court against him.

Today, it requested the court to give it a month for the submission of a final report.

INP

