Turkish defense minister, army chief discuss Afghanistan peace process

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 10: Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is welcomed by Pakistani officials and Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul at Nur Khan Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan on August 10, 2021. (Photo by Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with the army chief to discuss a slew of issues, including the fragile Afghanistan peace process.

Akar, who arrived in Islamabad for an official visit Tuesday morning, met with Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi later that day, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defense and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security, were discussed, the statement said.

Akar, for his part, reaffirmed Turkey’s full support to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues, it added.

Both officials reiterated their desire to further advance bilateral ties, including with efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Akar is also expected to meet with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Defense and Production Minister Zubaida Jalal later today.

He will discuss bilateral cooperation in the military, security, and defense fields, regional issues, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Monitoring Report

