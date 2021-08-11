Iraq foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Iraq Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Wednesday.

On his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said.

On his arrival at @ForeignOfficePk, the Foreign Minister of Iraq was warmly received by Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI. He also planted a sapling a tree at the Foreign Office lawns.@Iraqimofa @pakiniraq pic.twitter.com/bsvntc1amZ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 11, 2021

The two diplomats will hold an in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations, besides witnessing the signing of several memoranda of understanding.

The two ministers will also address a joint press conference.

During Hussein’s visit, the two sides will review close cooperation in multilateral organisations, in particular, the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The visiting minister will also call on the top political and military leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Islamabad and Baghdad enjoyed close ties, perched on strong affinities of faith and culture.

“Pakistan accords high importance to these relations and is resolved to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields. The relationship is reinforced by the similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues,” the statement said.

Hussein’s visit comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides in the recent past, signifying the importance accorded by the two governments to augmenting the bilateral relationship. Qureshi had visited Iraq in May.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq,” the Foreign Office said.