NATIONAL

‘Discrepancies’ in UK decision to keep Pakistan on red list: minister

By Staff Report
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: An airliner comes in to land at Heathrow Airport on August 11, 2014 in London, England. Heathrow is the busiest airport in the United Kingdom and the third busiest in the world. The airport's operator BAA wants to build a third runway to cope with increased demand. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reminded the United Kingdom it forcefully acted to eliminate Covid-19 transmission and fared far better over the duration of the pandemic than its regional counterparts, following the uproar over the latter’s decision to retain the former on its red list of countries from which almost all travel is banned.

Pakistan, which reported its first confirmed cases of the contagious disease in February last year, experienced far fewer deaths, faster economic recovery and the preservation of a greater range of personal liberties as it fought to keep the threat at bay while avoiding stricter restrictions to keep the economy afloat.

Pakistan was placed on the red list along with the Philippines, Kenya, and Bangladesh in April. Days later, India was also put on the list. During the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also postponed his scheduled trip to India for an indefinite period.

Over the weekend, London updated the ranking of Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and India, despite it displaying a worrying trend of Covid-19 pattern, moving it to its amber list: one pre-departure test, plus quarantine at home for 10 days on return in England for its nationals.

Conspicuously absent from the list was Pakistan, a development that garnered heavy criticism from MPs and ministers — both in Pakistan and the UK. Commenting on the move, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari accused London of “showing clear political proclivity towards India”.

Responding to the development through a letter, Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan told his British counterpart, Sajid Javid, London’s decision to keep Islamabad on the red list was received “with dismay” in Pakistan.

Shared by Mazari on Twitter Wednesday, the letter suggested that in order to reduce the health risk associated with travel during the crisis, England may shift attention towards “interventions focused directly on traveller, rather than on other metrics”.

He proposed a three-pronged approach — including a “valid proof of having received a WHO (World Health Organisation) approved Covid-19 vaccine, a PCR test (72 hours prior to departure) and a rapid antigen test at the airport, pre-departure” — as a measure to curb the risk of virus spread through travel instead of the London’s traffic light system.

The traffic light system means each country or region is classified as red, amber or green, with restrictions of varying severity to match.

England has attributed the move to a “combination of deteriorating epidemiological situation, combined with low testing rates and limited genomic surveillance” in Pakistan.

In a statement by the Department of Health and Social Care, London maintained that the aforementioned factors present “a high risk that an outbreak of a new variant, or existing VoC [variants of concern], will not be identified before it is imported to the UK”.

The authorities also raised concern over the “current trajectory of the pandemic in Pakistan”, which is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Dr Sultan maintained that while surveillance data, on which the UK said its decision was based, was “undeniably important”, Pakistan’s overall track record of managing the pandemic held more significance.

He further compared Covid-19 statistics of Pakistan with those of India, Iran and Iraq, highlighting that its daily cases per million people, daily deaths per million people and total deaths per million people were the lowest in the region, while daily vaccinations per 100 people were the highest.

The minister further contended that tests being done in Pakistan constituted “a large enough sample size to be a sensitive and accurate barometer of the epidemic”.

He also mentioned other metrics, the data for which he said accurately presented the pandemic situation in the country.

However, he admitted that Pakistan lagged behind England in the sphere of genome sequencing, adding the results so far had shown that the Delta variant was the dominant strain in the country.

But, he also opined that using genomic sequencing as a performance measure and citing it as a reason to deny travel from Pakistan seemed unnecessary.

It “appears to introduce an unnecessarily larger metric, whereas disease security can be reliably achieved via somewhat more targeted measures,” he says.

Outlining the salient features of Pakistan’s Covid response, Dr Sultan also pointed out that the country’s efforts in this regard had been recognised by the United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Forbes appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to tackle pandemic and to stabilise and grow Pakistan’s economy and The Economist ranked Pakistan 3rd among the countries for handling the coronavirus pandemic,” he recalled.

Previous articleIraq foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Next articleAnother batch of Sinopharm jabs arrive from China
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Another batch of Sinopharm jabs arrive from China

ISLAMABAD: A consignment of one million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine reached Islamabad on Wednesday. The consignment was airlifted by a foreign airline. Officials...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iraq foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Iraq Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Wednesday. On his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish defense minister, army chief discuss Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with the army chief to discuss a slew of issues, including the fragile Afghanistan peace process. Akar, who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Situationer: ‘Abduction’ of Afghanistan ambassador’s daughter remains a puzzle

ISLAMABAD: Evidence does not support claims that the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy in Pakistan was kidnapped in the capital city, Islamabad has said, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Implementing Jinnah’s ideals key to Pakistan’s unity, says bishop

LAHORE: A senior church leader has called for protecting the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan and for ensuring civil liberties on equal terms. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 4,856 new cases, 81 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,856 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC extends bails of Durrani, Khuhro in NAB cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended until October 6 the pre-arrest bail of provincial Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a National...

Situationer: ‘Abduction’ of Afghanistan ambassador’s daughter remains a puzzle

Implementing Jinnah’s ideals key to Pakistan’s unity, says bishop

NCOC daily update: 4,856 new cases, 81 deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.