NATIONAL

Turkish defense minister arrives

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 25: Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar meets Pakistani National Defense Minister Pervez Khattak in Islamabad, Pakistan on October 25, 2020. (Photo by Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Akar, who arrived for an official visit, is expected to meet with his Pakistan counterpart Pervez Khattak, Defense and Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He will discuss bilateral cooperation in military, security, and defense fields as well as the regional issues and latest developments in Afghanistan.​​​​​​​

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month under a deal with the Taliban, which included the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan from being used for international terrorism.

Under the deal, the Taliban were meant to seek peace with the Afghanistan government, but months of intermittent talks have been fruitless.

Previous articleGold rush ends for smugglers as foreign troops leave Afghanistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gold rush ends for smugglers as foreign troops leave Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Once brimming with combat boots, flak jackets and other war paraphernalia, the smugglers' markets in Pakistan are being forced to rethink their business...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 3,884 new cases, 86 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday added 3,884 new Covid-19 cases into its overall tally of infections, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan deplores report of self-exiled dissidents on ‘hit list’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Tuesday rejected as baseless a report in the British press claiming Pakistan-origin dissidents living in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tourism sector makes headway amid Covid-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is endowed with a myriad of natural wonders as well as historical and religious tourist sites that attract a large number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protracted Afghan war Pakistan’s worst nightmare: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: A protracted war in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s “nightmare scenario,” the national security advisor said, slamming the relentless blaming of Islamabad for the rapidly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with 10 billion trees

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan continues its massive drive to plant 10 billion trees to reduce smog, the prime minister urged the citizens to heed the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tourism sector makes headway amid Covid-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is endowed with a myriad of natural wonders as well as historical and religious tourist sites that attract a large number of...

Protracted Afghan war Pakistan’s worst nightmare: Moeed

Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with 10 billion trees

Attack on Balochistan store selling flags kills one

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsro[email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.