Turkish defense minister arrives

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Akar, who arrived for an official visit, is expected to meet with his Pakistan counterpart Pervez Khattak, Defense and Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He will discuss bilateral cooperation in military, security, and defense fields as well as the regional issues and latest developments in Afghanistan.​​​​​​​