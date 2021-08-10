Turkish defense minister arrives

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Akar, who arrived for an official visit, is expected to meet with his Pakistan counterpart Pervez Khattak, Defense and Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
He will discuss bilateral cooperation in military, security, and defense fields as well as the regional issues and latest developments in Afghanistan.
The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month under a deal with the Taliban, which included the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan from being used for international terrorism.
Under the deal, the Taliban were meant to seek peace with the Afghanistan government, but months of intermittent talks have been fruitless.