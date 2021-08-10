NATIONAL

Gold rush ends for smugglers as foreign troops leave Afghanistan

By AFP
This picture taken on July 14, 2021 shows a shopkeeper arranging caps in his shop in Sitara market in the Karkhano area on the outskirts of Peshawar. - Once brimming with combat boots, flak jackets and other war paraphernalia, the smugglers' markets in Pakistan are being forced to rethink their business model as foreign troops exit Afghanistan and contraband dries up. - TO GO WITH Pakistan-Afghanistan-conflict-smuggling,FOCUS by Sajjad TARAKZAI (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) / TO GO WITH Pakistan-Afghanistan-conflict-smuggling,FOCUS by Sajjad TARAKZAI (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Once brimming with combat boots, flak jackets and other war paraphernalia, the smugglers’ markets in Pakistan are being forced to rethink their business model as foreign troops exit Afghanistan and contraband dries up.

The United States is set to wrap up its military presence in Afghanistan by the end of this month, the end of a campaign that saw hundreds of billions spent — often with little accounting.

Along the Afghan border after 2001, smugglers’ markets mushroomed in Pakistan, offering military gadgets, clothing and luxury goods meant for American bases and compounds.

It was the latest chapter in a long history of smuggling — and foreign invasions — in the area.

For centuries, the mountain passes along the present-day Pakistan-Afghanistan border were a lifeline for armies, traders and smugglers moving between central Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

But in recent years, vendors at the markets say they have suffered successive blows that have severed the pipeline of smuggled goods that flowed freely into Pakistan for years.

“This market was famous for American and NATO goods and was crowded with customers,” said Mehboob Khan, a shopkeeper at Sitara market in Peshawar.

“Now the border is strictly closed and those goods can’t reach here, which has badly affected business.”

Pakistan’s fencing and sealing of hundreds of kilometres of the border in recent years, and the rapid departure of foreign troops has led to dwindling supplies.

Instead of night-vision goggles and high-quality ammo vests, the markets are now stuffed with cheap goods from China and Southeast Asia.

“Those were good days, extremely good days,” said Khan as he reminisced about the post-9/11 bonanza for smugglers after US-led forces invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban.

“This market used to be crowded […] Now it’s empty. No public and no customers.”

WAR ON THE BORDER:

For years, Pakistan served as one of the logistical nerve centres for the war in Afghanistan.

Countless containers filled with supplies arrived at the Arabian Sea port of Karachi to be trucked across the country to Afghanistan.

Along the way, it was common for the occasional shipment to go missing or arrive in Afghanistan a bit lighter.

On the other side of the border, goods were similarly looted or lifted from the battlefield and taken across to Pakistan.

Thanks to the porous border with Afghanistan, Pakistan has long been a magnet for smuggled products — from luxury vehicles to household goods.

They have helped black market businesses thrive in a country with some of the lowest tax collection rates in the world.

With little interference from law enforcement, the border markets flourished, but not all were happy.

In the fiercely conservative northwest — where most women wear burqas and hardline religious groups have long held sway over society — the markets gained notoriety for also selling pornography and knock-off Viagra, drawing fire from groups such as the Taliban.

But that did little to discourage shoppers — including those who drove for hours to peruse the selection in the bazaars.

“Last time, we found NATO stuff here […] US Army bags and shoes were available here. But now that stuff is not here, just local stuff,” said Muhammad Afan, who travelled six hours by road to visit Sitara market.

He complained that prices had increased tenfold at most shops.

The Taliban’s sweeping offensives across Afghanistan in recent months have also not helped, leading to frequent border closures that choked off what little products were still able to make it to Pakistan.

“[Customers] aren’t visiting us anymore,” said Zabihullah, an Afghanistan shopkeeper born in Peshawar.

“Earlier, NATO supply lines were ongoing […] container after container. Now, all that has stopped.”

Previous articleNCOC daily update: 3,884 new cases, 86 deaths from Covid-19
Next articleTurkish defense minister arrives
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Turkish defense minister arrives

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday. Akar, who arrived for an official visit, is expected to meet with his Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 3,884 new cases, 86 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday added 3,884 new Covid-19 cases into its overall tally of infections, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan deplores report of self-exiled dissidents on ‘hit list’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Tuesday rejected as baseless a report in the British press claiming Pakistan-origin dissidents living in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tourism sector makes headway amid Covid-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is endowed with a myriad of natural wonders as well as historical and religious tourist sites that attract a large number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protracted Afghan war Pakistan’s worst nightmare: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: A protracted war in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s “nightmare scenario,” the national security advisor said, slamming the relentless blaming of Islamabad for the rapidly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with 10 billion trees

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan continues its massive drive to plant 10 billion trees to reduce smog, the prime minister urged the citizens to heed the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan deplores report of self-exiled dissidents on ‘hit list’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Tuesday rejected as baseless a report in the British press claiming Pakistan-origin dissidents living in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in...

Tourism sector makes headway amid Covid-19 challenges

Protracted Afghan war Pakistan’s worst nightmare: Moeed

Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with 10 billion trees

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.