NCOC daily update: 3,884 new cases, 86 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A student receives a dose of the CanSino Biologics' Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a university in Islamabad on June 28, 2021.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday added 3,884 new Covid-19 cases into its overall tally of infections, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said the country’s total cases rose to 1,075,504, including 967,073 recoveries.

The number of active cases rose to 84,427, including 4,530 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 86 people on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 24,004.

Sindh is the worst-affected province of the country with 401,790 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 365,824 cases.

Staff Report

