Contempt of court: Show-cause notices issued to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal for going against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges in a presser.

The apex court has asked the leaders to appear before the bench at the next hearing.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, conducted the hearing.

The notices were issued when the top court conducted the hearing on the suo motu notice taken against Vawda’s press conference in which he blasted the IHC judges over their letter alleging meddling by spy agencies in judicial affairs and Justice Babar Sattar’s citizenship.

“Stop targeting the institutions, enough is enough. If there is any interference by institutions, then provide evidence and we will stand together [against it],” the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had said during the presser.

Following Vawda’s presser, Kamal also addressed a presser wherein he demanded the implementation of dual citizenship law in all the institutions.

“IHC says there is no restriction in the Constitution a dual citizen cannot become a judge,” said Kamal, pointing out that “a member of the assembly having dual nationality is sent to home”.

Vawda’s news conference came after he had filed a request in the IHC registrar calling for disclosure of the correspondence between then-IHC chief justice Athar Minallah and IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar about the latter’s green card.