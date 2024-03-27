Kidnappers demand Rs15m ransom for release of two boys taken at gunpoint

KARACHI – Two young siblings, aged six and eight, abducted at gunpoint from their school vehicle in the Federal B Area, were freed by their captors near Two-Minute Chowrangi in North Karachi.

The culprits, in a car, intercepted the school transport and seized 8-year-old Muhammad Abdullah and 6-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim at gunpoint in Federal B Area Block 19 Al-Noor Society, under Samanabad police jurisdiction on Tuesday morning.

The assailants also took the driver’s mobile phone and fled. They contacted the children’s parents using the driver’s phone, demanding a ransom of Rs15 million and warned of severe repercussions if the payment was not made. The driver quickly notified the families of the missing children.

The parents of the kidnapped youngsters went to the Samanabad police station and lodged a complaint against the unidentified kidnappers. The complaint was filed by the children’s father, Kashif Ahmed Niazi, leading to a police inquiry that considered various angles of the kidnapping event.

Simultaneously, the kidnappers released the young brothers near Two-Minute Chowrangi in North Karachi and vanished. The abducted children managed to take a rickshaw home.

Subsequently, the children were taken to the SSP Central office.

DIG West Irfan Baloch stated that the police are close to uncovering the details and will apprehend the offenders soon.