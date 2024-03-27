Baltimore bridge collapse: ‘No hope’ for six missing men as search suspended

The search effort for six lost men, construction workers who plunged into the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, has been suspended.

Coast Guard rear admiral Shannon Gilreath stated there was no chance of locating the missing men alive due to the cold water and the time passed since the incident.

Watch drone footage of the damage post-accident here

The collapse happened when a ship struck the bridge around 1am on Tuesday, in Baltimore, Maryland. Two individuals were rescued from the water, with one in critical condition and the other declining medical help. Initially, eight men were reported missing.

“Given the duration of the search, the extensive efforts made, and the water temperature, we no longer expect to find these individuals alive,” the official declared.

“The coast guard will remain, as will our partners, yet we are shifting to a new phase of operations.”

CCTV footage captured the collision as it happened:

The freight vessel, known as the Dali, hit a bridge pillar about 30 minutes after departing on its 27-day voyage to Sri Lanka.