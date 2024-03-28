CITY

Crackdown on illegal possession of wildlife in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb issues directives

By News Desk

Senior Minister Government of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb has signed off and issue a directive to address the concerning rise in incidents of wildlife possession within the province.

“The possession of protected birds like whistling teal, swans, cranes, bustards, etc., or mammals such as black bears, leopards, hill foxes, hog dear, etc. as mentioned in Schedule III of the Act Ibid is illegal”, the order reads.

The order directs all Deputy Directors (Wildlife) to Launch a combing operation to identify and rescue any illegally possessed wild animals as protected under Schedule III of the Act  within the next 10 days in their respective jurisdictions.

The applicable law to this effect is the Punjab Wildlife Act 1974.

