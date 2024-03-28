Cabinet greenlights putting Imran Riaz, Sami Ibrahim among 24 individuals on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved the inclusion of 24 individuals, including journalists – Imran Riaz and Sami Ibrahim, in the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the Federal Cabinet, through a circular summary, has approved the inclusion of the names of 24 significant individuals in the ECL.

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior’s summary was circulated for approval from the Federal Cabinet, which granted permission to include the names of journalists Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz in the ECL. Their names were included in the ECL due to ongoing inquiries.

It also approved the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan’s name from the ECL. Babar Awan’s name was included in the ECL in December 2023 due to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Additionally, the Federal Cabinet has approved the removal of names of 22 different personalities from the ECL. In light of recommendations from the sub-committee for ECL, the Federal Cabinet gave its consent.

Furthermore, former Prime Minister and founder chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s names have already been included in the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended the inclusion of Bushra Bibi’s name in the ECL, upon which the Ministry of Interior’s sub-committee included her name in the ECL, while the sub-committee also included the names of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders in the ECL.

It is worth mentioning that the sub-committee of the Federal Cabinet had recommended including the names of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and 28 other individuals in the Exit Control List (ECL) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The sub-committee recommended including the names of 41 individuals from various departments and organizations in the ECL, as well as recommended removing 13 different types of cases from the ECL. The sub-committee also recommended removing the names of 7 individuals from the ECL based on judicial orders and recommended removing the names of 3 individuals from the ECL among the appeals presented for review.