NATIONAL

Bajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, the top Washington diplomat announced a coalition of NATO-led troops in Afghanistan will leave the country in coordination with a planned withdrawal by September 11.

Blinken’s announcement comes ahead of a formal announcement of the end of two decades of fighting.

Around 7,000 non-US forces from mainly NATO countries, but also from Australia, New Zealand, and Georgia, outnumber the 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan but still rely on US air support, planning, and leadership for their training mission.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, during the phone talk, Gen Bajwa and Blinken discussed the Pakistan-brokered Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan will always support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process based on the mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

During the conversation, Blinken also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations, the statement added.

Blinken, who according to a State Department statement is in Brussels to “reaffirm the US commitment to the Transatlantic alliance”, said in Belgian capital it was time for NATO allies to make good on its mantra that allies went into Afghanistan together and would leave together.

“I am here to work closely with our allies, with the [NATO] secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together,” he said in a televised statement at NATO Headquarters.

“We will work very closely together in the months ahead on a safe, deliberate, and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan,” Blinken said, standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO foreign and defence ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference. A senior NATO diplomat told Reuters that no ally was expected to oppose US President Joe Biden’s formal announcement, expected later on Wednesday, for a complete US withdrawal of troops by September 11.

Previous articleAs Biden’s emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises ‘combat drills’
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC seeks NAB’s response in PPP leader’s petition challenging sentence

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition filed by former Fishermen Cooperative...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends PML-N leader’s bail period

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif until April...
Read more
Sports

Babar dethrones Kohli as world’s leading ODI batsman

ISLAMABAD: Captain Babar Azam ended India counterpart Virat Kohli's more than three-year reign as the top-ranked one-day batsman in the latest official rankings published...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt decides to outlaw TLP

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to outlaw the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, sources informed Pakistan Today on Wednesday. A summary...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two policemen dead in road accident

LAHORE: Two policemen were killed and 28 others injured on Wednesday when a prisoner mobile turned turtle near Layyah. The vehicle was taking prisoners from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fazl should play part to end rifts in PDM: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should step forward...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court extends PML-N leader’s bail period

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif until April...

Babar dethrones Kohli as world’s leading ODI batsman

Punjab police chief orders to verify academic credentials of entire dept

Govt decides to outlaw TLP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.