World

As Biden’s emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises ‘combat drills’

By Agencies

BEIJING: China described its military exercises near Taiwan as “combat drills” on Wednesday, upping the ante as senior former US officials arrived in Taipei on a trip to signal President Joe Biden’s commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

Taiwan has complained over the proximity of repeated Chinese military activity, including fighter jets and bombers entering its air defence zone and a Chinese aircraft carrier exercising off the island, which is claimed by Beijing.

25 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, the largest reported incursion by Taipei to date.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan’s government and separatists were colluding with “external forces”.

“The People’s Liberation Army’s organising of actual combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait is a necessary action to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty,” spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said.

“It is a solemn response to external forces’ interference and provocations by Taiwan independence” forces, he added.

“The PLA’s military exercises and training operations are sending a signal that our determination to curb Taiwan independence and Taiwan-US collusion is not just talk.”

China has previously offered little public comment on its recent military movements near Taiwan. Its defence ministry referred to them only as “military activities” in late January.

The United States, which like most countries only officially recognises China’s government and not Taiwan’s, is however Taipei’s strongest international backer and has watched tensions mount with growing alarm.

Former US Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in an unmarked private jet, in what a White House official called a “personal signal” of the president’s commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

They are due to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, in a trip that is further straining Sino-US relations.

Taiwan presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said the trip “again shows the Taiwan-US relationship is rock solid, and is a full expression of cross-party support for Taiwan in the United States”.

Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Ma, the Chinese spokesman, said the meeting of the US officials with Tsai “will only exacerbate the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait”, and that it didn’t matter whether this was being cast as an official or unofficial visit.

“We resolutely oppose the US exaggeration of the so-called ‘Chinese military threat’ argument, and resolutely oppose the US playing the ‘Taiwan card’ and continuing to send wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces,” he added.

“Taiwan independence is a dead end and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party are trying to ‘use arms to seek independence’”, Ma said.

“That is to drink poison in the hopes of slaking one’s thirst, and will only push Taiwan towards disaster.”

Previous articleSHC seeks NAB’s response in PPP leader’s petition challenging sentence
Next articleBajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India’s new Covid-19 infections hit record as Hindu devotees immerse in Ganges

HARIDWAR/AHMEDABAD: India’s new coronavirus infections hit a record on Wednesday, as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biden ready to announce US withdrawal, even as peace eludes Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s planned announcement on Wednesday of a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11 aims to close the book on...
Read more
World

120m fell into extreme poverty, 255m lost jobs during pandemic: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, while addressing the Financing for Development (FfD) Forum, said that a paradigm shift aligning the private sector with the...
Read more
World

Chinese premier calls for more communication between China, US

BEIJING: China and the United States should step up their communication while managing their differences and respecting each other’s core interests, Chinese Premier Li...
Read more
World

Iran’s Javad Zarif warns against US ‘sabotage’ and sanctions

TEHRAN: The latest attack at the Natanz nuclear facilities and sanctions will not give the United States leverage in talks to restore Iran’s nuclear...
Read more
World

India, overwhelmed by Covid surge, fast-tracks approval for foreign vaccines

NEW DELHI: India is to fast-track emergency approvals for Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Housing sector’s promotion to strengthen national economy, industrial growth: PM

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's special focus on housing and construction sector would strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial...

Bajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan

As Biden’s emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises ‘combat drills’

SHC seeks NAB’s response in PPP leader’s petition challenging sentence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.