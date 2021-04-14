NATIONAL

SHC seeks NAB’s response in PPP leader’s petition challenging sentence

By INP

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition filed by former Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Nisar Morai challenging his sentence in a recruitment scam.

In February, an accountability court had handed Morai a seven-year jail term in the reference.

Morai’s lawyer in his arguments before the court said his client was arrested in April 2018. Terming the charge sheet as baseless, he demanded to set aside the NAB court’s verdict against Morai.

The NAB’s lawyer opposing the acquittal stated that Morai abused his authority while being chairman of the FCS.

The court after hearing the initial arguments from both sides sought a reply from the NAB in the case.

In May 2018, the court indicted 16 accused persons for misusing their authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal appointments, and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15.

According to the National Accountability Bureau, the accused persons had caused a loss of Rs343 million to the national exchequer by inducting their relatives and others in the FCS violating the recruitment rules.

Previous articleGovt urged to resolve Malam Jabba resort issue
Next articleAs Biden’s emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises ‘combat drills’
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Registrar office directed fix appeals in references against Nawaz Sharif: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed its registrar office (RO) to fix appeals for hearing under Covid-19 policy in graft references pertaining...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran greets Sikhs on Baisakhi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished a "happy Baisakhi festival" to members of the Sikh community. "We have granted Sikh Diaspora & Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram calls for infrastructure investment facility for developing states

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram has urged the global community to support efforts to mobilise public and private investment...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC put govt, others on notice in challenge to Senate chairman polls

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government, incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate secretariat and others...
Read more
HEADLINES

Housing sector’s promotion to strengthen national economy, industrial growth: PM

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's special focus on housing and construction sector would strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Housing sector’s promotion to strengthen national economy, industrial growth: PM

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's special focus on housing and construction sector would strengthen the national economy, stabilize industrial...

Bajwa, Blinken discuss peace process as US readies to quit Afghanistan

As Biden’s emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises ‘combat drills’

SHC seeks NAB’s response in PPP leader’s petition challenging sentence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.