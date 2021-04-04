Water scarcity is one of the biggest problems in Pakistan. The predictions are that the country may face acute water scarcity by 2025, and will be the most water stressed country in South Asia within two decades. Almost 30 million Pakistanis have no access to clean water. Currently, Pakistan is categorized as a water scarce country because the yearly water availability is less than 1000 cubic meters per person.

There are several factors which have led to water scarcity, sudden changes in climate, wastage of water and natural calamities such as drought and floods. We have to educate our people, make them aware of this situation and its consequences. We should go for Rain Water Harvesting and build infrastructure to help with that. Many things depend on our Government, as well, for instance, they can recycle waste water and introduce new conservation technologies to make our future safe. If these measures are not taken than Pakistan will not have clean drinking water or in a worst-case scenario, Pakistan may not even have enough water to carry out basic life-activities.

Armeen Aftab Sariyo

Karachi