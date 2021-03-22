NATIONAL

Teachers protesting for regularisation detained by baton-charging police

By News Desk

Two dozen teachers protesting outside Chief Minister House in Karachi were detained by baton-charging police officers in the port city.

Headteachers had come to the CM House to stage sit-in wherein they were demanding the provincial government to regularise their services.

According to reports, over two dozen male and female were injured in the incident due to the torturous tactics of the police.

“Around 15 male and 10 female teachers with bleeding head and nose have been taken away in police mobile,” Siddique Dal, one of the protesters said.

The 958 protesters, who were appointed as government school principals after sitting an exam conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have been protesting for the last four years demanding the provincial authorities to regularise them.

Soon after their exam in 2017, the Sindh government had announced to induct them as permanent employees based on their performance.

“Instead of making us permanent employees, the government has now advertised to appoint fresh headmasters. We have already served four years in the department and still continue the job,” Saleem Ahmed, a teacher said.

The recent protest was started by the teacher from March 1 by setting up camp in front of the Karachi Press Club and later changed the venue and staged a sit-in in front of the Sindh Assembly from March 15 before proceeding to the CM House today.

