Sanaullah reveals former president admitted he cannot ‘battle the establishment’

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah revealed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said during the recent meeting of the opposition alliance that he “cannot battle the establishment”.

During a local TV programme, the PML-N leader said that the former president admitted to being weak. Sanaullah added that he was not sure what Zardari meant by the statement.

Referring to the meeting that took place last week, wherein the matter of the long march and resignations were discussed and the PPP was the only opposing vote to the latter, it had been decided that the PML-N would hold the position of leader of the opposition in the Senate.

However, Sanaullah said that Zardari changed his stance after someone came into the room and told the PPP co-chairman that “there was chaos outside”.

Sana said PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was upset over some words of the former president’s speech, adding that the PPP co-chairman even apologised to Maryam Nawaz for it.

Speaking on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoning Maryam, he said it was a tactic of the “NAB-Nizai nexus”.

“NAB should avoid issuing political press releases,” he said.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira spoke during the programme after Sanauallah and maintained that the incumbent government will not benefit from the differences within the PDM’s ranks.

“To say that we don’t need anyone, doesn’t send a good message,” said Kaira, adding that Zardari had spent 13-14 years behind bars and was not afraid of serving jail time.

“We are not a war with our institutions […] the are struggling to keep the institutions in their constitutional limits,” Kaira said.

Kaira said the PML-N had its leader of the Opposition both in the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly. “The matter of the leader of the Opposition in the Senate is not a huge issue,” he said.

Previous articleTeachers protesting for regularisation detained by baton-charging police
News Desk
News Desk

