PM directs committee constitution to consult provinces on carbon credits policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to constitute a committee for consultation with the provinces for policy-making on guiding principles for carbon credits.

While chairing the third meeting of Pakistan Council for Climate Change here remarked, the federal and provincial governments would work together to make policies regarding climate change.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said, “Our challenges regarding climate change are increasing with every passing day.”

He said without the consultation of provinces on all matters, there was no question of policy making of any kind on climate change. The participants discussed in detail policy guidelines for foreign trading in carbon credits. He instructed that a policy draft should be presented in the next meeting of the council after consultation with the provinces.

On the occasion, the chief ministers of the four provinces expressed their viewpoint regarding policy making and gave recommendations.

The prime Minister directed that provinces and all stakeholders should be taken into confidence regarding this important policy draft on climate change.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the adverse effects of climate change, adding the country was gravely affected by the rains in 2022 and the floods caused by them. As a servant of Pakistan, he said, he worked for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees and fought case of Pakistan all across the world regarding climate change. He said Ahsan Iqbal and Sherry Rehman and all the relevant institutions and ministries took important steps to take Pakistan out of that difficult time and to build infrastructure in Pakistan regarding climate change.

The prime minister said he and the Pakistani nation were thankful to the friendly countries and the international community particularly Secretary General United Nations for coming to the aid of affected Pakistanis. Federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Coordinator of Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, high level officers and experts from the public and private sectors attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and the chief ministers of provinces attended the meeting through video link.