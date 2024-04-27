Armed forces to fail all inimical forces impeding Pakistan’s development: COAS

Emphasizes complete independence not possible without economic stability in today’s era

Federal ministers laud Green Pakistan Initiative, underscoring agriculture as lifeline of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday declared the armed forces of the country with the support of the nation would fail all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

“Negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people”, COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said, reported the military’s wing on Friday.

According a statement from the ISPR, the army chief expressed these remarks while addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) conference. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and other civil and military officials also attended the conference.

“We are all a united team Pakistan – Inshallah with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” the COAS said during the conference.

In July last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the initiative along with the army chief which aims to bring investment worth billions of dollars in the next four to five years in the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The premier said that the Green Pakistan Initiative would be the second green revolution, paving the way for prosperity and progress in the country.

He stated that under this programme, the government anticipated an average investment of 30 to 50 billion dollars in Pakistan over the next three to four years. “Our efforts are focused to enhance productivity and transform barren land into fertile ground which will significantly bolster our revenues.”

The COAS went on to say: “In today’s era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible, whereas no instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development. Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability.”

“Pakistan is a blessed land with an industrious and resilient nation which needs to come together for national development,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying.

Gen Asim Munir said that Pakistan Army would continue to provide all possible support for the economic development of Pakistan, underscoring the army’s efforts would contribute towards comprehensive national security and collective good of the nation.

The federal ministers, while concluding the session, lauded the transformative initiative and underscored that agriculture is the lifeline of Pakistan. They hoped the GPI would introduce contemporary best practices in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.