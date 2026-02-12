PTI, Opposition decry ‘criminal negligence’ as SC told Imran has 15pc vision in right eye

ISLAMABAD: The PTI and opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Thursday strongly criticised prison authorities over former prime minister Imran Khan’s health after the Supreme Court was informed that only 15 per cent vision remained in his right eye.

The disclosure was made in a report submitted to the apex court by PTI counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, who quoted the incarcerated PTI founder as saying he had been left with “only 15pc vision in his right eye.”

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, flanked by Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, alleged that a “crime” had been committed against the former premier.

“The face of this crime is Abdul Ghafoor Anjum. We will not forget this name,” Raja said, referring to the former superintendent of Adiala Jail, where Imran is imprisoned. According to Safdar, Anjum was transferred on January 16 and replaced by Sajid Baig.

Raja claimed that Imran began experiencing eye pain in November and allegedly lost vision in his right eye in December but was only provided eye drops instead of being taken to a hospital or examined by a specialist.

“When the situation worsened, Ghafoor Anjum was replaced on January 16. Even then, 10 more days were wasted before a Pims ophthalmologist, Dr Muhammad Arif, was called to the jail on January 26,” he alleged.

According to Raja, the doctor advised immediate hospital treatment, where Imran was administered medication, including an injection. He said the ailment had been described in the report as “occlusion of the retina” and that the former premier had regained only 10–15pc vision, limited to detecting light.

Calling the situation “painful and terrifying,” Raja demanded that Imran be examined by doctors trusted by his family and party. He also alleged that Shifa International Hospital, which has retina specialists, was deliberately not consulted.

Raja further criticised the Islamabad High Court for not fixing Imran’s cases for hearing and asserted that there was no justification for keeping him incarcerated. “We will fight his case inside and outside the courts,” he said.

Aleema Khanum termed the report “heartbreaking” and alleged that prison authorities failed to arrange adequate medical care despite being aware of his condition. CM Afridi said the party was considering its options and described the matter as serious, announcing meetings of PTI and TTAP leadership later in the day.

Opposition calls for independent medical board

Separately, Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said he was formally sharing details of the matter with national and international human rights organisations and foreign envoys in Pakistan.

He demanded the immediate formation of an “independent and transparent medical board,” public release of complete medical records, and action against those found responsible.

“Political disagreements have their place, but denying human rights and basic medical care is unacceptable in any civilised society,” Abbas said, stressing that the state bore responsibility for the health of any individual in custody.

TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar described the alleged delay in treatment as “cruel, degrading and inhumane,” citing Pakistan’s obligations under the UN’s Nelson Mandela Rules and the Convention Against Torture.

PTI warns of public reaction

In an official statement, the PTI expressed “profound concern and deep anguish” over the reported deterioration in Imran’s eyesight, terming it a grave act of negligence.

“It is not merely a medical lapse; it amounts to playing with his life and health,” the party said, demanding immediate and unrestricted access to his personal physicians and transfer to a reputable hospital for specialised treatment.

The party warned that any further negligence could provoke a “severe public reaction” and reserved the right to initiate legal proceedings against officials, including the former jail superintendent and other provincial authorities.

While noting the Supreme Court’s directives for a medical examination and facilitating contact with Imran’s sons, the PTI termed the rejection of family presence during the examination “deeply disappointing”.

Calling on international human rights organisations to take notice, the party said the issue transcended politics and concerned fundamental human rights.

“You can disagree with a man. You cannot gamble with his health,” the PTI said.