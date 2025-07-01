Zoomer hustle

An increasing number of Pakistani youths are moving away from the conventional 9-5 routine and are instead adopting freelancing, which is a welcome shift. Working in a regular office often entails extended hours, inadequate pay, and limited autonomy. Having witnessed their parents’ hardships, Gen Z is opting for an alternative route.

Freelancing provides individuals with the opportunity to work from any location, choose their own schedules, and earn from various clients. With the help of platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr, securing online work has never been easier — even with international clients. Moreover, in-demand skills like content writing, video editing, and digital marketing can be acquired without formal qualifications.

Naturally, freelancing comes with its challenges — there’s no guaranteed salary, intense competition, and a strong sense of self-discipline is essential. Nevertheless, for many, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

Gen Z is not unmotivated — they are simply prioritising freedom over monotony. While the 9-5 job is not obsolete, freelancing is rapidly emerging as the future of employment in Pakistan.

SAHIL BABAR

KARACHI