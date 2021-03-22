Opinion

23rd March 1940 – The Day of hope and struggle

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
1
0

23RD March 1940 was the day of hope and determination of thousands of Muslims of the subcontinent. On this day, the head of All India Muslim League (AIML) Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed a resolution for the creation of a separate federation based on Muslim-majority regions in British India. He successfully won the debate by speaking to the party members in Lahore, he explained that Hindus and Muslims are two separate entities, as they are entirely different in cultural and religious aspects.
Pakistan celebrates 23rd March every year with great spirit and enthusiasm. Every year on this day, the government arranges a special event to give respect to this day. The Lahore Resolution Day parade by the armed forces of Pakistan is the main celebration of the event. This day is celebrated in the memory of a lot of struggles put together by our leaders and most importantly, our mentor QUAID E AZAM in the creation of our beloved homeland Pakistan.

So the nation must mark this 23rd March not only as Pakistan Day, but as the day for revitalizing and reawakening national resolve to stand firm, strong, and united against all the challenges with courage, enthusiasm, and determination.

- Advertisement -

Javeria Arshad

KARACHI

Previous articleCovid vaccine in Pakistan
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Covid vaccine in Pakistan

While it is expected that at least two Covid-19 vaccines will be registered globally by next month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)...
Read more
Letters

Boundary walls of sewerages

This is to draw the attention of higher authorities to the issue of broken boundary walls of sewerages. This is not only a threat...
Read more
Editorials

Covid vaccine in Pakistan

While it is expected that at least two Covid-19 vaccines will be registered globally by next month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)...
Read more
Letters

Closed schools

It is an accepted and established fact that the state schooling sector in Sindh has failed miserably. However, that same failed state regulator is...
Read more
Letters

Suffering children

You know that how COVID-19 will affect the mental health and psychological well-being of vast swathes of society.For many children, there’s no school, no...
Read more
Editorials

Need for a consistent security policy

It is quite common for administrations in Pakistan to share information about vital changes in government policies with foreign media while denying it to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Closed schools

It is an accepted and established fact that the state schooling sector in Sindh has failed miserably. However, that same failed state regulator is...

Suffering children

Need for a consistent security policy

Impending gas price bomb

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.