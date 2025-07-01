CM Maryam orders establishment of special control room to check fake news in Muharram

Punjab CM directs all possible steps should be taken to ensure peace and order during Ashura

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special measures have been taken for the first time to monitor and prevent fake news for establishing law and order during Muharramul Haram.

A new system has been implemented, and a special control room has been established in this regard. She directed to launch strict legal action against the dissemination of fake news on social media during Muharramul Haram.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tracing of people who are involved in disseminating controversial content on the social media accounts has been launched, and strict legal action is being taken. Dozens of controversial social media accounts have been blocked across Punjab on the report of the Special Branch.

Similarly, a Cyber Patrol Unit will perform its duties for the first time in the province during Ashura while a special PITB portal has also been activated for monitoring and reporting objectionable social media content. The special cell will monitor 24/7 social media content pertaining to religious hatred and sectarianism.

After reporting controversial content on the portal, the account is blocked and the whereabouts of the account holder are traced. The chief minister directed the initiation of special measures to ensure a complete ban on the promotion and publication of content based on religious hatred and speeches. She also directed to ensure a complete ban on the usage of drone cameras under any circumstance.

She directed the carrying out of the deployment of a Quick Response Force to ensure complete security of Muharram processions and gatherings. “Iron pipes will be installed on all sides for security purposes during the Muharram processions, while special cameras will be installed at the entrance of every procession during the Ashura to check the movement of the suspicious elements,”

She directed the deployment of female police officers and personnel for the security of female mourners in the gatherings and processions. She highlighted, “The Karbala tragedy imparts us a lesson to adopt peace and tolerance. All possible steps will be taken to ensure peace and order during the Ashura.” She asserted, “In the context of the current global situation, the holy month of Muharram is extremely sensitive, and there is absolutely no room for committing negligence by the relevant stakeholders in the performance of their duties.”