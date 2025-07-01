Local coal advantage

Opinion

When the world faces fuel shortages and price hikes, Pakistan’s power sector stumbles, exposing just how fragile our energy system is. Amid the prevailing geopolitical tensions, global energy markets face even more uncertainty.

A recent white paper shows that converting just one major power plant from imported to local, Thar coal could shield Pakistan from such volatility, saving $1 billion over a decade and guaranteeing reliable, domestic fuel supply. We cannot allow our energy infrastructure to remain at the mercy of foreign suppliers.

With over 180 billion tonnes of local coal, Pakistan has the means to ensure long-term resilience in its energy system. National strength depends on energy stability. Prioritising local coal is not just economic sense, it’s strategic survival.

SAHEEFA ASHRAF

ISLAMABAD

Targeting the vulnerable
