Only 395 candidates pass CSS 2024 written exam

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Monday announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2024 written examination, revealing a pass rate of only 2.53%. Out of 23,100 applicants, 15,602 candidates appeared for the exam, but only 395 managed to clear the written stage.

Successful candidates will now proceed to psychological assessments, medical evaluations, and final interviews. The FPSC congratulated the qualifiers and urged them to prepare for the upcoming phases with the same level of commitment.